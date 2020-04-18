OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are cooking at home now more than ever. With this in mind, the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association and the Oklahoma Beef Council have partnered to host a video competition featuring cooking at home with recipes including beef.
The guidelines are simple.
1) Recipe must include beef.
2) 2-minute maximum video length.
3) Entries must live in Oklahoma.
4) One entry per person.
The competition has three age categories: kids 12 and under, kids 13 to 18 and adults. The videos will be judged on recipe clarity, plate presentation, chef charisma and proper food safety. A panel of judges will select the top three videos in each category. The winner of each category will be selected by popular vote on Facebook which will take place May 7-13. Winners will be announced on May 15. The winners of each category will also receive a $100 cash prize, an apron and steak seasoning.
Learn more about submitting your video at okcattlemen.org/at-home-cooking-video-competition. Submission deadline is May 5.
The OCA is the trusted voice of the Oklahoma Cattle Industry. OCA is the only voice that speaks solely for the cattlemen of Oklahoma and represents beef producers in all 77 counties across the state. For information about OCA membership, the theft reward program or activities call (405) 235-4391 or visit www.okcattlemen.org.
