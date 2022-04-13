One person has been flown by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital and another has been transported via ambulance to a Tulsa hospital after being involved in a vehicle collision south of Fort Gibson Wednesday afternoon, said Trish German, spokeswoman for Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service.
She said the crashed occurred on Glendale School Road near Oklahoma 10. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
German said there were three patients involved. Information was not available about the third patient, she said.
