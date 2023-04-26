Soroptimist International of Muskogee honored Nancy Atchley, Muskogee Police Department Investigations Secretary, with an Atta Girl Award for her dedication to her job and the Department.
The award is given twice a year to an unsung hero who is an outstanding employee or volunteer.
Atchley has worked for the Police Department for 46 years. Chief Johnny Teehee described her as being loyal, reliable, kind, and willing to help everyone while never complaining. He admires her foremost for her faith and her tireless dedication to the Department.
