Two people are dead following an attempted carjacking on Muskogee's west side, police said.
Police were called to an attempted carjacking near the 2200 block of North 24th Street Sunday. The carjacking was unsuccessful, according to a police report.
A short time later, a truck was reported stolen in the same area of the attempted carjacking, the report says. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle, and after a short pursuit, the vehicle wrecked in the 700 block of North 18th Street. Two suspects fled the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the police.
A couple blocks away, one suspect was shot and killed. The second suspect fled the area, and a perimeter was immediately set up. A drone assisted officers in locating the suspect in a heavily wooded area. As officers approached, the second suspect died from a single self-inflicted gunshot.
Suspects have not been identified at this time, and police are still investigating.
