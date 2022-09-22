OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General John O’Connor on Wednesday announced the recipients of the 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grant, which distributed $2 million among 58 statewide law enforcement agencies.
Webbers Falls Police Department received a $10,000 grant.
O’Connor said money from the grant will help the agencies who received the grants to directly target crime in their communities, pay overtime costs for officers, upgrade antiquated technology, enhance analytical capabilities, and purchase new resources.
“I am happy to announce that my office received a record number of applications this year and was able to allocate to more agencies than ever before,” O’Connor said. “This program has proven to help our law enforcement partners do their job better and reduce crime across the state. My office is honored to play a role in making communities safer by distributing these funds.”
The grant allows law enforcement agencies to submit proposals to the attorney general’s office stating how the funds will be used to reduce crime.
Established in 2012, the Attorney General’s Safe Oklahoma Grant Program is funded by an annual appropriation from the state legislature. All sheriffs and other local law enforcement agencies, including campus police, are eligible for the grant.
After the applications are reviewed, the grants are made on a one-year period and continued funding is not guaranteed. Applicants must include the city’s violent crime rate for the previous five years.
