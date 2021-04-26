DANVILLE, Ark. — Four people were killed in the crash of a light aircraft in western Arkansas, officials said Sunday.
Authorities in Yell County, Arkansas, identified the victims as Dr. Mark Andregg, Tulsa orthodontist, his wife Shannon Marie, his son Nathan, and an unidentified fourth person.
The four were killed in the crash not long after leaving Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport on Friday.
Authorities say the plane, a single-engine Piper PA-46, was registered to Dr. Andregg, who earned his private pilot's license last year. The plane was on course for Central Florida at 20,000 feet before a rapid descent and crash, with thunderstorms in the area.
The FAA lost radar contact with the aircraft about 100 miles northwest of Little Rock about 5 p.m. Friday, when nearby residents reported hearing an aircraft in distress and the sound of a crash, KARK-TV in Little Rock reported.
Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey says a search located the aircraft wreckage about 11 a.m. Saturday.
