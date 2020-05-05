Auto parts stores see sales increase

Dexter Woods says sales during the coronavirus pandemic seems like summer vacation.
“They’re unbelievably good,” said Woods, the Northeast Oklahoma District Manager for O’Reilly Auto Parts. “It’s a challenge with our safety precautions. We have barriers that we have to abide by. The customers have been very understanding, and we've adapted to make it a good fit for everybody.”
A big part of the business has come from online. According to a report on BodyShopBusiness.com, parts and accessories sales continue to grow online, accelerated by the coronavirus shutdown and stay-at-home orders across North America.
The report says there was a 40% overall increase in online sales of parts and accessories the week of April 12-18 from six weeks earlier. One contributing factor is customers moving from Amazon, who has cut back on promotion and advertising for automotive parts and accessories to focus on products related to COVID-19.
This has led a lot of stores in the area to alter the way they help their customers.
"If a customer would prefer, they can place an order online," Woods said. "Pick any store in a local market, of which there are three here in Muskogee, or call the store and we will take the product out to their car for them if they prefer. They can pop the trunk or hand it to them."
Dennis Rains, owner of NAPA Auto Parts in Wagoner, says his store’s sales were sluggish at the beginning but have picked up in recent weeks.
“I have people on hold on the phone, lines in the stores,” he said. "Initially, sales were slow, but the last few weeks we've been swamped."
Social distancing also is a key factor that all the stores are aware of. Store executives, as well as the corporate offices, are making sure they are looking after the welfare of the customers and employees.
"I'm making sure that my customers are taken care of," Rains said. "I'm also teaching my employees about taking care of the store. We are taking all the precautions we can — disinfecting after every sale, making sure safe distancing is maintained."
That's a point emphasized at O'Reilly, as well.
“We’ve been teaching them how to sanitize things for themselves and the customers,” Woods said. “Taking lots of safety precautions that are dictated by the company to keep everybody safe. Main thing here is we’re an essential business, and we’re here to serve the public.”
