COVID-19 and social distancing measures have slashed into Collision Center of Muskogee's business, said shop manager Mel Dyess.
"We definitely have been drastically affected by it. Fortunately no health issues, just business itself — we're getting maybe two phone calls and getting one to three a week versus 10 to 15 a day. Foot traffic has come to a halt," Dyess said. "Considering our total monthly business, we're down 85 percent of what we should be."
Other auto shops reported similar drops in patronage, like Port City Auto Body Shop's Robert Lawson, who said the shop had lost roughly half of its business.
"That's just due to people staying home like they should, and not driving. That has definitely impacted the amount of jobs and amount of work we have right now," Lawson said. "We haven't had to let anybody go at any of the locations."
Mark Wiseman of Discount Tire said recent economic stimulus efforts had slightly bumped his business, which had otherwise dropped by 35 percent.
"Since the stimulus money has come out, we're a lot busier than we were before, so that's helping out," Wiseman said.
Lawson said the biggest hit might not have been to his patronage but his supply chain, however.
"As far as the main thing affecting us, it's delivery of our parts," Lawson said. "General Motors is operating at about 25 percent capacity, so we are struggling getting parts. That's probably the main thing that I've found as far as being able to do our jobs."
All three shops reported taking distancing measures to keep their customers and their employees as safe as possible amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We're now a closed, touch-free facility. Everything's done over the phone. Before we move a car, period, it is disinfected on the spot," Dyess said. "When we're finished with the vehicle, we go through and disinfect it again. We've got sanitizing and disinfectant everywhere. We're wiping down multiple surfaces a day."
Wiseman said the measures meant customers didn't even get out of their cars sometimes for fear of catching the virus.
"We've got our distancing deal going and we've got our waiting room chairs spread way apart. We've got our bed covers in front of our counters so people stay back while we're waiting on them," Wiseman said. "We use a lot of hand sanitizer, too. After we handle the money we try to use hand sanitizer, and after we drive cars we use hand sanitizer, so we don't spread it. Our computer and cash registers are cleaner than they've ever been."
Even the paperwork at Port City Auto Body shops has gone digital, Lawson said.
"The office doors are locked, and so we are encouraging people to call for estimates. We do not come in contact with the customer at all," Lawson said. "Once we go inside and write the estimate, we'll email or call with it. We're not exchanging paperwork back and forth."
