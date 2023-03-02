An autopsy for a Muskogee businessman who died in August revealed he died of natural causes.
Leif Mason Wright, 53, owner of two Muskogee-based websites, was found dead in his westside home on Aug. 3.
Police were called that morning to do a welfare check on Wright. Muskogee police investigators were called in to investigate the death.
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiners Office in Tulsa described Wright as obese, and the autopsy also showed his probable cause of death as "hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease." It also says another significant condition contributing to his death was diabetes mellitus.
Hypertensive heart disease refers to heart problems that occur because of high blood pressure that is present over a long time, according to Mount Sinai.
The medical examiner also conducted tests to find out if he had any drugs in his system, and they found none.
Wright was the owner of muskogeenow.com and muskogeemugs.com.
Before beginning his online sites, Wright worked for the Muskogee Phoenix. He started his career with the Phoenix in August 1995, when he was hired as a copy editor. He left in 1996 and returned the following year as a news editor, a job he retained until January 2000. He won several awards for his work while at the Phoenix. He also published several novels.
