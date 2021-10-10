State and city officials joined educators and others to dedicate part of Main Street (U.S. Business 64) as Councilwoman Avalon Reece Memorial Highway on Sunday afternoon.
Reece served on the Muskogee City Council from 1972 to 1981 and is recognized as the first female black council member in Oklahoma. She also served Muskogee Public Schools for 45 years, including as band teacher at Manual Training High School. She was Manual Training High School counselor from 1967 to 1970 and Muskogee High counselor from 1970 to 1993. In 1980, Gov. George Nigh appointed Reece to a nine-year-term to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
The ceremony was held at St. Mark Baptist Church, across a field from Reece's longtime home on South Main Street.
