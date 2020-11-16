Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission is inviting Oklahoma youth from ages 6 to 17 to participate in the state’s 2021 International Aviation Art Contest. The art contest encourages students to reflect on aviation by having them design their artwork based on aircraft highlighting this year’s chosen theme, “A Friendlier World with Air Sports.”
When we think of aviation, our first thoughts go to the sky. We imagine what it would be like soaring through the air in a glider, floating across the sky in a hot air balloon, or maybe even twisting and looping through clouds in an aerobatic plane. While being in the sky is glamorous, it is only part of the adventure. Every journey begins on the ground with a team of people working together to make something happen.
Working together, a group of aviation enthusiasts can accomplish what one person alone never could. The friendships created in this process are one of the things that keeps people coming back to air sports again and again. The friends that meet to hang glide share laughs on cliff sides around the world. Hot air balloonists enjoy meals with the crew of the chase vehicle after a flight across the countryside. Air shows, of course, offer it all.
Artwork will be judged in each of the three age classes based on originality, design, and an aviation and aerospace theme. First, second, and third place winners from each age group will be chosen. Winners receive a certificate and a cash prize, which will be awarded at the recognition ceremony held in March of 2021. Each piece of winning artwork will also be judged at the national and international level. All artwork must be mailed to the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission at 110 N. Robinson, Suite 200, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73102, and be postmarked by Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Brochures containing contest information, rules, and entry forms are available on the Aeronautics Commission’s website at https://oac.ok.gov/aviation-education/art-contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.