Award-winning teacher shares his love of country

Fort Gibson Middle School teacher Tim Hogan, third from left, shows the certificate he received for placing second in the State Veterans of Foreign Wars Teacher of the Year award. Joining him are, from left, VFW Post 474 Auxiliary President Sandy Stafford, a national VFW representative, Hogan, a national VFW representative, State Auxiliary President Polly McCord, Patriot Pen Coordinator Mike Devenitch, State VFW Commander Jim Bassett.