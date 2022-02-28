Award-winning teacher shares his love of country

Middle School history teacher Tim Hogan says he seeks to instill patriotism every chance he gets.
"Teaching history, and teaching citizenship and patriotism and democracy really have deepened my love for my country and respect for my country," he said.
Hogan shared his thoughts about teaching patriotism and history in an essay he wrote for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He recently placed second in the Oklahoma VFW's state Teacher of the Year contest. Hogan received his honor at the state VFW and VFW Auxiliary Conference, held Feb. 18 and 19 in Norman.
Hogan said it's a great honor to receive the award.
"The VFW has been very active with Patriot's Pen, and we've had a good turnout of students doing essays through high school and winning scholarship money," Hogan said. "With all that we do in the middle school — this is my seventh year doing Patriot's Pen and they've been doing it (at the school) before I got here. We have a long tradition of doing it."
VFW hosts the Patriot's Pen essay contest for sixth through eighth grades to encourage youth to examine American history and society. State winners receive at least $500, and national winners receive $5,000. There also is an essay contest for high school students.
Hogan recalled that when he started with the program, he sought to enhance it by getting as many students as possible participating.
"Not just at our school, but beyond eighth grade into high school, because they don't really do it at the high school," Hogan said. "We were able to push toward that. And we're still trying to push in that direction."
He said VFW Post 474 Auxiliary President Sandy Stafford asked him to submit a resume and an essay about how he incorporates patriotism and Patriots Pen into his classes.
Hogan said he seeks to teach his students to be patriotic, "and to think about our country in terms of what everyone has done to give us the freedoms we have today."
"We're at a point where we're erasing history, trying to get rid of history, trying to get rid of things that are offensive," he said. "When we look at all the parts of history, the good, the bad and the ugly, they kind of make us who we are today. There are parts of our history I am certainly not proud of, and I wish they were not part of who we are. But it shaped us into who we are."
He said he also teaches about immigrants who have come to the United States, "looking at their stories and what they say about America, just an outside perspective."
"America is really a very good place to be," he said. "It's really important to help students see that and challenge them to look at who we are and to who those people who have gone before us have been. What are their stories?"
