Azalea Banner Auction deadline Friday

The Muskogee Parks & Recreation 2022 online Azalea Banner Auction is open for bidding this week through the shutoff time of 7 p.m. Friday. The banners can be viewed and bid on at https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/azaleabannerauction22-15144.
All 100 banners will close out at that 7 p.m. Friday, and sales are final. The auction site will ask potential bidders to sign up and enter card information before taking bids on the banners, but anyone can go on and view the art without bidding or registering. If you do bid, bids start on each banner at $25 and bids must be placed in $10 increments. A maximum bid can also be placed and the site will contact you via message if you’re outbid.
Proceeds from the Azalea Banner Auction go the Muskogee Parks & Recreation Park Development Fund and to the project partner, Muskogee Art Guild. This original Muskogee public art and Azalea Festival project has been held annually since 1991.
