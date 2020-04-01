Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 72F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.