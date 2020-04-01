Cancellation of April's Azalea Festival activities could have broad economic repercussions, says Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Justin O'Neal.
"The impact of COVID-19 has touched every aspect of our normal lives, and tourism is no different," O'Neal said. "With the cancellation of most all of our events this does not just affect the marketing aspect of our city but also makes a large economic impact on our city."
While this year's numbers are not available, O'Neal said last year's number provides context for the consequences Muskogee faces in wake of the Azalea Festival's cancellation. In March, April and May of last year, Muskogee's tourism industry had an impact of $6,655,560 — $4,418,640 of which came from overnight visits.
Much of that money will evaporate without incoming tourists, who are stifled by travel bans and event cancellations, O'Neal said.
"Taking a look at 2019 lets us see the hit we are taking in 2020, so the question now is what do we do to recoup what we can after the air has cleared," O'Neal said.
In the wake of COVID-19-prompted cancellations, the Chamber has taken several steps to save money and switch gears.
"The first thing we did was stop all general Muskogee ads, Azalea Festival ads and event specific ads, as advised from U.S. Travel," O'Neal said. "At the same time we started advertising things that locals and visitors can do during this time of social separation."
The focus has shifted to preparing for resumed activities when COVID-19 dies down, O'Neal said.
"As cases drop we will resume our general Muskogee ads across all platforms and event specific ads that are coming up at that time," O'Neal said. "We will be working with event organizers to maximize exposure of their event, and in any other way possible."
The total shutdown of the Azalea Festival follows a record year in Muskogee tourism. The city hosted 2.7 million visitors throughout 2019 and generated over $1 million in hotel/motel lodging tax revenue. (Total collections for March, April and May — months most impacted by Azalea Festival events — came to $255,841.)
With that in mind, O'Neal said, the goal was to stay ready for better days ahead.
"It is important to remember that this is temporary and that once these restrictions are lifted, people will be looking for something to do, and Muskogee will have it for them," O'Neal said.
