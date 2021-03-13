Azalea Festival to see changes this year

As crews prepare Honor Heights and other city parks for spring visitors, recent sub-zero temperatures and lingering COVID-19 concerns could affect how this spring will look, officials say.
Muskogee's annual Azalea Festival Parade has been canceled for the second year, said Muskogee Parks and Recreation Event Coordinator Joel Everett.
"We canceled it for this year because of the pandemic," he said. "We looked at alternatives to it, but it just didn't really lend itself to a drive-by parade, like a Christmas light parade does."
Before 2020 the Azalea Festival Parade was held the same day as the Exchange Club of Muskogee's annual Chili & Barbecue Cook-Off. Both events were in downtown Muskogee. Both events were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
This year's Chili & Barbecue Cook-Off will be June 11 and 12 at Hatbox Field.
Some azalea festivities will go on. The Azalea Run is set for April 10, and the Flower Power Bike Ride is set for April 24, Everett said.
Azalea Festival banners also will go up in early April along city streets, he said. "The banners have all been handed out to be painted."
Rick Ewing, assistant director for parks, said it will take another couple of weeks to see how sub-zero temperatures in mid-February affected the park's famed azaleas and their ability to bloom.
He said he guesses that 10 percent of the azaleas could be lost and 80 percent of the azaleas will bloom this spring.
"Like most plants, there are some azaleas that are more cold-hardy and there are ones more sun-tolerant and moisture-tolerant," Ewing said. "Unfortunately, the ones that are more indigenous here and the Asian variety are not made to take those sub-zero temperatures like that."
Ewing said the city has transitioned to hardier azalea varieties over the past few decades, "but we still have an ample amount of old azaleas."
The bloom on surviving azaleas likely might remain unaffected, he said.
"We weren't far enough along where we had blooms," he said. "All the buds were still very dormant... That freeze was not preceded by a lengthy warm spell."
The freeze also affected other shrubs in Honor Heights and across town, Ewing said.
"One of the big ones are the crape myrtles," he said. "Those, it looks like are going to be hit pretty hard, and it's not the first time. All the ones along U.S. 69, we've gone out and cut back to 18 inches."
He said crews do what they can to mitigate the damage.
"We go forward and make it prettier than before," he said.
The Papilion at Honor Heights will open during regular business hours "when the tulips begin to show color," said Papilion Manager Katherine Coburn. The gift shop will open April 2, she said.
"We plan to have our butterfly exhibit open the Saturday of Mother's Day weekend, which is May 8," she said.
The Papilion plans to have its butterfly camp this summer, but dates have not been made final.
