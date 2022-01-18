A non-denominational revival will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Roxy Theater. The Back to the Bible Revival, hosted by Mike Thomas and Zach Vickrey, will feature a program focused on a Biblical message to take the Gospels into the community as an active part of daily living and not just a sermon delivered from a pulpit. Their “agenda is to present a clear Biblical message to spark a resurgence in faith in God and of Jesus's words of forgiveness, charity and love by bringing people together under ‘one spiritual roof’ no matter their background, faith, religion, race, ethnic group or political persuasion.”
The event also will feature musical presentations in contemporary and traditional Gospel styles. The event is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to attend.
The Roxy Theater is located at 220 W. Okmulgee Ave. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available.
