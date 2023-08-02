A donation of 500 backpacks can help families throughout the Fort Gibson area get their children ready for school.
Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Director Amber Hunt said the chamber recently received 500 backpacks from Refresco bottling.
The chamber will have a Back to School Bash school supply giveaway and hot dog feast on Thursday.
However, Hunt said 500 backpacks proved to be a heavy order to fill.
“While I didn’t have the ability myself to fill them, I found three churches in our community that were having back to school bashes that had school supplies.”
Community Gospel Center and First Baptist Church will have giveaways on Saturday. Calvary Faith Church had a giveaway last week.
The chamber’s Back to School Bash will be 7 to 9 p.m. to help accommodate working parents and to take advantage of cooler evening weather, Hunt said.
Free backpacks and supplies, will be distributed at the chamber office, 108 W. Poplar St.
People can enjoy music and lawn games at Centennial Park.
“Harps has donated hot dogs and fixins and our school superintendent Scott Farmer is bringing his grill and smoker and he is going to cook for our community,” Hunt said.
Community Gospel Center’s Bash, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, will feature free clothing and grocery giveaways.
Pastor John Overton said the church received five pallets of new clothes for all ages. They also got new shoes and boots.
“We’ve got them in different rooms in the church sorted by gender and size, so people can shop and take what they need,” he said.
The church also received 102 bags of groceries, Overton said. “And we have a sack of potatoes for each of those bags.”
There also will be a free lunch, he said.
Muskogee County Health Department will offer free immunizations and seven barbers will give free haircuts. Free eye exams and dental exams and screenings also will be offered, Overton said.
“We’ll giveaway free gift bags that contain toothbrushes, floss,” he said. “We have a table where we will be offering prayer for anyone.”
Overton said people must register at the bash for the giveaways.
“They can go through all the venues we have set up, have a free lunch, and we will help load their groceries,” he said.
First Baptist Church will giveaway backpacks and supplies at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Senior Pastor Logan Lambert said there also will be free hot dogs and drinks. Children can enjoy inflatables and games.
Lambert said the church will give out 200 backpacks with school supplies.
“We had some last year that we put in bags, but these are a little bit nicer and a little bit bigger,” Lambert said. “Refresco donated the backpacks and our church members filled the backpacks with the school supplies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.