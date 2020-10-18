Backyard chickens and more available online at OSU Extension

STILLWATER – It’s always a good time to learn how to manage backyard chickens at Oklahoma State University Extension.
And not just chickens – OSU Extension’s newly redesigned catalog of self-paced, online courses also offers an introduction to agronomy and instruction on prescribed fires, selling home bakery items and understanding county government. More courses are in development.
The courses are practical and convenient, representing a wide spectrum of research-based material to serve students of all ages, all walks of life. The Backyard Chickens course, for example, answers questions people typically have when they start looking into the popular trend such as poultry health issues, biosecurity practices and equipment options. Oklahoma regulations are also covered for those interested in expanding their operation to include egg sales.
“We created this course to facilitate learning about the basics of poultry production for both novice and experienced backyard chicken producers,” said Dana Zook, OSU Extension northwest area livestock specialist. “Poultry nutrition, egg production, management and poultry effects on public health are all included in this fun and interactive course.”
The online catalog outlines how much time is required for each course, learning objectives, module outlines and teaching methods. Certificates of completion are available as well.
“OSU Extension has a long history of delivering seminars and workshops in person, but we recognize the challenges some people have in attending those events,” said Randal Taylor, assistant director of OSU Extension. “That’s why we are expanding our educational efforts into online course that people can complete at their convenience. They’re not alone in this either – our local Extension educators can always be reached with additional questions.”
In order for new producers to start with the right chickens, OSU Extension wants to ensure they start with the right course.
For more information, contact the OSU Information Technology Helpdesk: 877-951-4836.
