Bacone celebrates award-winning students

Creighton Vagts, Dakotha Battice, and Dr. Ferlin Clark of Bacone College.

Bacone College held its annual Honor Awards ceremony at its historic Memorial Chapel on Tuesday.

Teacher of the Year, chosen by faculty members, went to Shawn Dixon, assistant professor and director of the radiography program. 

The Walter Richard West Award, chosen by faculty and students, went to Linda Jordan, chair of the division of liberal arts.

Graduates also received awards, including:

2021 Valedictorian — Koby Bowie, graduating Summa Cum Laude

Outstanding Female Student Award — Dakotha Battice 

Outstanding Male Award — Creighton Vagts

Outstanding Sport and Recreation Management Graduate of 2021 Award – Creighton Vagts

Outstanding Christian Ministry Leader of 2021 Award – Denea Carter

Outstanding Education Student Award – Denea Carter 

Outstanding American Indian Studies Student of 2021 Award – Jasmine Lorentz

Outstanding Christian Ministry Student of 2021 Award – Joseph Thomas

Outstanding Business Administration Graduate of 2021 – Klandra Yazzie

The Bacone College commencement ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday on campus.

