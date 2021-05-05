Bacone celebrates award-winning students

Bacone College held its annual Honor Awards ceremony at its historic Memorial Chapel on Tuesday.
Teacher of the Year, chosen by faculty members, went to Shawn Dixon, assistant professor and director of the radiography program.
The Walter Richard West Award, chosen by faculty and students, went to Linda Jordan, chair of the division of liberal arts.
Graduates also received awards, including:
2021 Valedictorian — Koby Bowie, graduating Summa Cum Laude
Outstanding Female Student Award — Dakotha Battice
Outstanding Male Award — Creighton Vagts
Outstanding Sport and Recreation Management Graduate of 2021 Award – Creighton Vagts
Outstanding Christian Ministry Leader of 2021 Award – Denea Carter
Outstanding Education Student Award – Denea Carter
Outstanding American Indian Studies Student of 2021 Award – Jasmine Lorentz
Outstanding Christian Ministry Student of 2021 Award – Joseph Thomas
Outstanding Business Administration Graduate of 2021 – Klandra Yazzie
The Bacone College commencement ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday on campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.