Bacone College announced plans on Thursday for an immediate transition to virtual-only classes for the remainder of the semester in response to an increase in local COVID-19 cases.
Bacone spokeswoman Wendy Burton said one student and two staff members reported testing positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 disease.
"You've seen in the news that Muskogee seems to be having a serious surge," Burton said. "The local schools have gone virtual, including Muskogee High School, which is right next to us."
Muskogee Public Schools and Checotah Public Schools will begin distance learning on Monday due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
In a district announcement, MPS Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said distance learning will continue through Dec. 7.
Hilldale Public Schools, Oktaha Public Schools and Fort Gibson High School/Middle School announced earlier that students would be distance learning through Nov. 30.
Mendenhall said 31 students enrolled in the district tested positive for COVID-19 in October.
"Through the first 11 days of November, our positive student cases totaled 32," Mendenhall said. "These positive cases have resulted in 433 students to be either quarantined due to direct contact or self-isolated due to a positive test."
On Thursday, MPS confirmed two MHS students and one 7th and 8th Grade Academy student, plus two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Mendenhall said 45 staff members are out due to a COVID-related absences.
"Across the district, we currently have six staff members who have tested positive," he said. "Of the 45 staff members who are currently out, 36 are certified staff members."
The district will continue to provide student meals, Mendenhall said. Parents can get information about meals at https://www.muskogeeps.org/ .
"Obtain contact information for your students' teachers and develop a plan for the coming weeks," Mendenhall said. "Our staff will report to work as normal unless under quarantine."
At Bacone, Burton said students will have the choice to go home and attend virtual classes from home.
"Partly because it would be cost-prohibitive for them to travel to and from campus twice in the next four weeks," she said. "Faculty will be teleworking and teaching from home."
Burton said the Bacone campus is closed to all visitors except vendors or delivery people.
Professional cleaners will be on campus Friday to sanitize buildings, Burton said.
Checotah Public Schools students, according to a post on the district's website, also will switch to distance learning on Monday. They will return to onsite classes Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving break.
The website attributed the switch to the number of staff members who are quarantined.
The Checotah website says families may pick up seven days of school meals at 10:30 a.m Tuesday in the east parking lot.
