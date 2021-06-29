Bacone College Craft Fair to benefit men’s and women’s golf teams

All artists and craftsmen are invited to rent booth space for the Inaugural Bacone College Summer Craft Fair to be held July 31. Proceeds from vendor booth rentals will help provide the Bacone College men’s and women’s golf teams with uniforms, tournament fees, travel expenses, and other items needed for the 2021-2022 golf season.
Booths will be outside the Bacone College Palmer Center, weather permitting, and inside the building if raining. Bathrooms and concessions will be available inside the Palmer Center.
There is no cost for the public to attend the fair. Vendor cost is $50 per 10-foot by 10-foot booth. Vendors provide tables, tents, and chairs.
Contact Head Golf Coach Britanie Wacoche for more details at wacocheb@bacone.edu or (918) 360-4079.
