Bacone College plans to begin online-only courses on Friday and will resume regular campus classes on March 30, Bacone President Ferlin Clark said.
Clark made the comment in response to a question about COVID-19, the disease caused by a new coronavirus.
"We have not canceled any activities at the moment. We will assess daily to determine if that will need to change," Clark said. "We have been using campus email to keep our students informed. We have also held an information session for students with the Muskogee (Creek) Nation Health Department. We have also provided information linked to the CDC on our website, that we update as needed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.