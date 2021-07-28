||||
91 years. Retired Mathematics teacher. Veteran, U.S. Army 45th Infantry. Viewing 1:00 - 7:00 Thursday, family present, 6:00 to 7:00 P.M., Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, Haskell. Services 1:00 P.M. Friday at Timothy Baptist Church. Burial, Haskell Cemetery.
age 67. Truck Driver. Died July 21st in Muskogee, OK. Graveside services July 28th at 11:00am at Barber Cemetery. Visitation July 27th from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
age 85. In Home Daycare. Died July 23rd in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services July 29th at 2:00pm at United Methodist Church in Cookson, OK. Interment at Cookson-Proctor Cemetery. Visitation prior to services starting at 11:00am.
age 69. English Educator. Died July 16th in Sallisaw, OK. Memorial Services July 30th, 2021 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery.
