Bacone College students soon can take agricultural classes, which could lead to careers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
On Tuesday, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services signed a two-year $490,000 agreement to create an Ag in the Classroom program. The agreement includes $240,000 for 10 $12,000 scholarships a year; $100,000 for faculty and $46,000 for summer internships.
During a signing ceremony Tuesday, Terry Cosby, chief of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services, said, "these are the kind of partnerships we love."
"I know that there's going to be some great success here, and I know that's going to happen because of all of you in the room," he told tribal members, government officials, Bacone staff and students.
Interim Bacone President Nicky Michael said the classes are to begin in January. She said she expects at least 10 students to participate.
"We already have eight spots filled," she said. "We have students who are taking the general ed courses, so they can get them out of the way for the fall semester, then they can work on the actual ag degree."
The program is a 22-year dream come true for Phil Givens, a former Washington liaison for Cherokee Nation.
"In 1999, I went to the NRCS and asked them to furnish scholarships and internships," said Givens. "For 20 years, they sat out there to get colleges to come on board."
Cosby called Givens "a force to be reckoned with."
"He don't take no for an answer," Cosby said. "He's going to tell you how it is. It has been a great partnership working with him and knowing him. He is a great asset for this community. He comes into D.C., brings a few folks with him. We sit down and have conversations and he keeps us on our toes."
However, it wasn't until earlier this year that Bacone entered into the discussions — and the proposal picked up speed.
Michael said Givens had come to Bacone asked if he could bale hay on part of Bacone property.
"The college said, 'we can let you bale it,' and I said, 'I can help you with USDA,' and the rest is history," Givens said.
Bacone Dean of Accreditation Rebecca Truelove said Bacone met with USDA representatives about a degree program.
"We were talking about having some of our tribal students going back to their tribal communities," she said. "They started talking to us about career opportunities with the USDA, so we redesigned the degree program."
Cosby said USDA has partnerships with diverse colleges and universities.
"But this one, as a tribal college is very important," Cosby said. "It's the first of its kind. We have not done a lot with the tribal colleges, and we want to make sure it's happening."
The USDA is working to improve its diversity, he said.
"When you look at our diversity, our agencies do not look like the rest of the United States," Cosby said. "So we have a very aggressive hiring strategy."
The Inflation Reduction Act, recently signed by President Biden, allocates $18 billion to $20 billion to USDA over the next 10 years.
"We are working through that on where it's going to go, and I'm going to need a lot of employees over the next couple of years. I need somewhere north of 4,000 to 5,000 over the next couple of years," he said. "And they're not there."
The program also could help produce farmers and agriculture leaders to help Native communities.
Truelove said "there is still that business component, and there is this pathway that leads directly to the USDA."
