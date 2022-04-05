Bacone College seeks to plant seeds for agriculture-based careers with help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
USDA officials visited Bacone on Tuesday to discuss career paths and internship programs.
The USDA wants to help students find careers with the department, said J. Xavier Montoya, acting regional conservationist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services.
"We're looking at anything we can do to especially help tribal colleges look at our opportunities, whether it is the Pathways program, third-party internships," Montoya said. "That's something we really want to talk to the universities about are potential third-party internships."
He said diversity is important to the department.
"Everywhere we are, we need to be diverse," Montoya said. "Bringing in different folks from different communities, every tribal community, bringing those folks in with their customary knowledge, or what they learned in school, to bring to the table, to do more outreach to communities like this."
He said he wants to make sure they're getting USDA programs out to everyone.
Interim Bacone President Nicky Michael said the college can benefit from a USDA partnership.
"Obviously, they help students with college and with internships," she said. "We can partner with them with the actual teaching, in and of itself, especially when looking at indigenous agriculture."
Bacone is perfectly suited for an agriculture program, Michael said.
"We have 39 tribes that have that traditional knowledge," she said. "Sunflowers, potatoes, all the things that are common to what we eat today often come from indigenous culture. We can play a part in that. Students can grow their own food."
USDA Human Resources Specialist Rick Tafoya talked about different internships available for students, as well as Pathways, which helps students explore careers in agriculture, environmental services, science and other areas.
Rebecca Truelove, Bacone dean of accreditation and research, said a recent probation limited what the college could offer. The Higher Learning Commission placed Bacone on probation in February 2019, and lifted the probation in February 2022.
She said Tahlequah agricultural consultant Phil Givens reached out to Bacone to help expand programs.
"He's going to help us put in a garden," she said. "We want to bring to our students more opportunities and more diverse opportunities. A lot of our Native students want to return to their tribal communities, so we want to provide a venue for them to be successful and go home."
Truelove said Bacone would like to eventually offer a full ag program.
"That's kind of the long range," she said. "We're starting with the fact that there are scholarships available. It's very exciting."
Eastern Oklahoma State College professor emeritus Marilynn Duncan said Eastern wants to help Bacone with its program.
"We came to give information to pass on, because we have a strong ag department at Eastern," Duncan said. "I have information, so that maybe we can get this thing going."
