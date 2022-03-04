Bacone College announced on Friday that it has been removed from accreditation probation by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
According to a media release, Bacone was placed on probation in February of 2019.
In March, 2021, the HLC extended the probation because it "determined that the institution remains out of compliance with HLC's Criteria for Accreditation and meets the conditions for the extension of Probation set forth in HLC policy."
The 2021 notice said the HLC board will determine whether the college has demonstrated compliance.
The HLC since has recognized the college’s progress and returned it to full accreditation status effective Feb. 25, 2022.
“This was a nonstop Herculean effort of a succession of administrators and faculty through the last two years,” said Interim President Dr. Nicky Michael. “We want to acknowledge everyone’s prayers and efforts to assist us as we navigated through obstacles, challenges, and denials.”
Michael took over as interim president when Ferlin Clark went on leave a few months ago, said Wendy R. Burton, Bacone director of College Relations and Technology.
According to the media release, Bacone College continues to work toward becoming a public college as part of its plan for success.
“We continue to appeal to the Bureau of Indian Education for recognition of tribal college status,” Michael said. “Regardless, we are well on our way to a more healthy, healing, and educated future.”
United Keetoowah Band Chief Joe Bunch, chair of the Bacone College Board of Trustees, said he is thankful to those who have worked toward the accomplishment.
"We are blessed to have an enormous obstacle removed from our path in becoming a tribal college," Bunch said. "On behalf of the Bacone College Board of Trustees, I thank the faculty, staff and students for their involvement in making this moment come true. Go, Bacone Warriors!"
Severe financial problems nearly caused the historic college to close in 2018. The college laid off most of its staff in May 2018 and sold three college properties to resolve the issue.
In 2019, Bacone restructured as a smaller institution with the goal of becoming a tribal college recognized by the American Indian Higher Education Consortium.
The college has been chartered by the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, the Osage Nation, the Kiowa tribe, the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, and the Otoe–Missouria Tribe of Indians.
Bacone is required to submit an Interim Report no later than February 2023. The next comprehensive evaluation for reaffirmation of accreditation will be in 2025-26, according to the HLC.
