Midgley-Huber Energy Concepts (MHEC) recalled its request to put Bacone College on the auction block.
The request stems from a breach of contract lawsuit filed by MHEC against the college. MHEC sued Bacone for payment for materials and installation of energy conservation services.
District Judge Timothy King ruled in a summary judgement that Bacone owed MHEC LLC $1,038,500 — the value of the work performed. King ordered the campus — valued at more than $10 million — to be sold to pay the debt.
Bacone is appealing that decision, saying that the contract stated that no work shall be done until the funds are in place to pay for the work. Bacone is saying the money was not available when MHEC started and completed the work.
This is a developing story.
