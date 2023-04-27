Midgley-Huber Energy Concepts (MHEC) recalled its request Thursday to put Bacone College on the auction block.
The request stems from a breach of contract lawsuit filed by MHEC against the college. MHEC sued Bacone for payment for materials and installation of energy conservation services.
District Judge Timothy King ruled in a summary judgement in November that Bacone owed MHEC LLC $1,038,500 — the value of the work performed. King ordered the campus — valued at more than $10 million — to be sold to pay the debt.
The college was supposed to have been auctioned at a Sheriff's Sale on Thursday. MHEC's request cancelled the sale.
Attempts to reach Harper and Keene were not successful. Officials at Bacone said they were not accepting calls from the media nor commenting on the recall of the sale.
John Harper, an attorney with Barrow and Grimm PC of Tulsa who represents MHEC, argued at a hearing on April 6 Bacone has had ample time to begin payments of the debt.
“They’ve appealed the decision itself and now they’re trying to stop the collection effort,” Harper said at the hearing. “The sheriff’s sale is the collection effort that my client is trying to employ to receive the money Bacone promised it would pay.”
Bacone is appealing that decision, saying that the contract stated that no work shall be done until the funds are in place to pay for the work. Bacone is saying the money was not available when MHEC started and completed the work.
Earlier this month, Joe Keene, the attorney representing Bacone College in the lawsuit, clarified why the college is appealing the decision.
“There was a condition precedent to the contract that required funding for the contract be set in place before any work began,” Keene said. “MHEC basically ignored this requirement under the contract and started work without that funding being in place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.