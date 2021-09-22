Bacone welcomes new executive director of Strategic Initiatives

Matt Wilson has been appointed to the position of executive director of Strategic Initiatives at Bacone College.
Wilson, who grew up in Muskogee, is part of the Kiowa and Choctaw tribes of Oklahoma. He formerly worked as the dean of students for the Shoshone-Bannock High School in Fort Hall, Idaho.
“It is good to be back home and be able to share my story of leaving here,” Wilson said. “Now I am able to return and help students within my community.”
Wilson was a high school dropout.
“This is something I am not afraid to say anymore. I dropped out of high school during my senior year. I was a knucklehead,” Wilson said. “But I was able to realize that college was possible and that I could turn things around and make myself better through higher education. I want to share these lessons within my community and here at Bacone.”
Wilson has been involved in education for the past 15 years and served in many different capacities across the United States.
“Despite childhood adversity, I obtained my Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Haskell Indian Nations University in 2009 and my Master of Science in Curriculum and Teacher Education with emphasis in Decolonized Approach to Curriculum from the University of Oregon in 2011,” said Wilson.
While Wilson has hit the ground running since his employment began at Bacone, he makes time to spend with his son, take part in the Kiowa Gourd Clan and also play Chahta stickball with numerous teams whenever possible.
“We welcome Matt to Bacone College with his education, experience and network as the executive director of Strategic Initiatives,” said Ferlin Clark, Bacone College president. “He’s directing our work of providing education to our Native and non-Native communities in and outside of Oklahoma.”
Information: bacone.edu or on social media at Facebook @baconecollege, Instagram @bacone.college and Twitter @baconecollege.
