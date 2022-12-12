Bake Day features gingerbread

Bake Day at Fort Gibson Historic Site will feature a little extra this Saturday.
Visitors can decorate freshly baked gingerbread people at the fort or at home, Site Director Jennifer Frazee said.
The historic site's second bake day of 2022 will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Visitors may decorate gingerbread people at the commissary using 19th century-style decorations, Frazee said.
"For folks who don't want to stay there doing that, we'll make kits they can take with them, for $5 a piece," she said.
Most of the day's activities will be at the commissary.
"The bake house, we will keep closed to the public until that last batch of bread gets ready to go in at 2 p.m. Saturday," she said. "That's so the temperature can get up to where it can cook the bread. It's supposed to be a little chilly this weekend."
The bake house, which dates to the later days of the fort, features a slow-cooking oven.
"We have to start preheating the oven on Wednesday," Frazee said. "So it takes three days of around the clock care to make sure that it's up to temperature. So we have to go up there every three hours to watch the fire, even at night."
The first batch of loaves is expected to come out at noonish, and the second batch is expected at 3 or 3:30 p.m. Frazee said.
"We don't sell them, but we can give samples for a donation," she said.
People who buy a historic site mug also can sample historic Army bean soup, she said.
If you go
WHAT: Bake Day and Gingerbread decorating.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson Historic Site, 907 N. Garrison Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.