Area law enforcement officers have a little extra protection, thanks to American Bank and a group of lunch buddies.
Three ballistic shields have been presented to Muskogee Police, Muskogee County Sheriff's Department and Fort Gibson Police through the Stand 1st Foundation. Two more were given to police departments in Skiatook and Collinsville.
The Foundation, founded by Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton, seeks to raise awareness and funds for law enforcement.
American Bank of Oklahoma bought three shields, totaling $2,700, said Ben Robinson, the bank's senior vice president.
Robinson said he and some friends bought two ballistic shields, totaling $1,800. He said some friends he often has lunch with like to do things for the community.
"Scott Walton had told us he felt they were needed in Fort Gibson and Muskogee," Robinson said. "Our lunch group sort of stepped up. We just gathered money up."
Robinson said the friends include Shirley Hilton-Flanary, Bill Settle, Bill Inhofe, Dick Morris, Gabe Mosteller, Jerry Rains, Robin Adair, David Jones and Jerry McPeak.
Sheriff Andy Simmons said the department already had a ballistic shield, and another one "is certainly a benefit to the deputies out on the street."
He said the other shield is always with the shift supervisor and always on patrol.
"We use it quite often if there is a barricaded subject or maybe a hostile situation," Simmons said. "They're nice to have, a little extra protection."
Simmons said the other shield can stop a rifle round while the new one can stop a round from a handgun.
"We're thankful for anything we can get," he said.
Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier said the department could use the shield.
"We don't have much crime in Fort Gibson, but we always want to stay on the ready," Frazier said. "If we're going into a residence or any type of dwelling, it's nice to have a shield there. It's a level of protection."
Muskogee Police Deputy Chief Chad Farmer said the shield already has been put to use.
Muskogee police already had two shields, which were used for SWAT team situations.
"Now we've got an additional one we can put into patrol," he said.
Walton said the foundation seeks to supply ballistic shields for law enforcement agencies.
We're just trying to get as many of these out as we can for officers where they're available," Walton said.
