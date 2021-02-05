A balloon release in remembrance of people slain in a Tuesday morning shooting has been moved from 6 p.m. Friday at Elliott Park to 6 p.m. Monday at Civitan Park.
The family asks that attendees bring either pink or blue balloons, or you can wear pink or blue to remember the six people killed on Tuesday in a shooting at 903 Indiana St.
Five children were slain in the shooting — Jalaiya Pridgeon, 2; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Nevaeh Pridgeon , 6; Que'dynce Anderson, 9. Monday would have been Jalaiya's third birthday.
A 24-year-old man, Javarion Lee, also was killed. The children's mother, Brittany Anderson, 27, was wounded.
Anderson's cousin, Sweet Pea Hearn, set up the event.
"This is a tragedy not just because of my cousins, but also the community," Hearn said. "And in remembrance of the children who lost their lives."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.