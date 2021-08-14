BancFirst Insurance Services Inc. has been recognized for the sixth year with a status as a Best Practices Insurance Agency. This status is given to an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States. This status comes by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the “best” agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.
Each year since 1993, the big “I” and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, join forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. BancFirst Insurance was nominated by its peers and then qualified based on its operational excellence.
“It’s my privilege to lead one of the region’s finest teams of insurance professionals,” says Ed McGrath, BancFirst Insurance Services president and CEO. “Our consistent superior results continue to earn us the distinction of being named a Best Practices Agency. This recognition is a credit to our team which, in collaboration with BancFirst, enables us to provide our customers best in class insurance and risk management solutions.”
More than 1,000 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study, but only 262 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.
The Best Practices Study was initiated by the Big “I” in 1993 as the foundation for efforts to improve agency performance. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the highest performing agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.
BancFirst Insurance Services Inc. is an independent insurance agency with offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Muskogee, Shawnee, Stillwater, Norman, and in Dallas, Texas, under the name Pegasus Insurance Consultants.
Information: (800) 362-5902 or visit www.bancfirst.insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.