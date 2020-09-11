BancFirst Muskogee hires residential loan officer

BancFirst Muskogee President John Hays recently announced the hiring of Brooke Cumbey as residential loan officer for the Muskogee market.
“We are happy to welcome Brooke to BancFirst,” Hays said. “She will be a valuable asset to our bank. We are pleased BancFirst will be able to offer customers Brooke’s knowledge, experience, and expertise in conventional mortgage loans as well as FHA, VA, RD/USDA, and HUD-184 loans.”
“I’m excited to be with the BancFirst team,” Cumbey said. “I look forward to working with the wonderful people in Muskogee and Tahlequah and providing them with the superior products and services BancFirst offers.”
Cumbey is a native of Olive, but has been a Muskogeean for 12 years. She is married to Todd Cumbey and has one daughter. Cumbey is active in the Muskogee community. She is a four-year member and treasurer of the Muskogee Real Estate Professionals.
