Bank of Cherokee County becomes Local Bank

PARK HILL – Bank of Cherokee County, founded the same year as Oklahoma statehood in 1907, has been renamed “Local Bank.” The announcement was made at a community luncheon on Wednesday at the Chapman Center, Local Bank's new community events center in Park Hill.
After more than a century in business and nearly 30 years under the same ownership, bank leaders say the time is right to update the brand to better reflect its commitment to local communities across northeast Oklahoma.
“We have a proud and longstanding foothold in Cherokee County and are honored to serve our friends and neighbors for many decades. Renaming ourselves ‘Local Bank’ more accurately describes how we work closely with our customers and demonstrates our commitment to local communities across northeast Oklahoma,” said Local Bank Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair Susan Chapman Plumb. “We have preserved many aspects of the old logo while updating it with a cleaner, more contemporary design. It will feel familiar to those accustomed to seeing our old logo but conveys a more modern look.”
The bank’s colors remain green and white, but a bright canary yellow has been added as an accent color. The distinctive border around the bank’s name has received a modern update, and the words “Our Community Bank” written in the Cherokee syllabary have been added underneath the logo. Team members at Local Bank conferred with first-language Cherokee speakers and community members on how to best express the bank’s deep connections and roots within the Cherokee Nation.
Plumb is a Cherokee Nation citizen, and Local Bank is the only female, Native-owned financial institution in the United States. Local Bank is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and a Minority Depository Institution (MDI). CDFIs and MDIs aim to provide credit, financial services, and financial literacy to underserved markets and populations. These values guide Local Bank as a mission-driven institution striving to improve the communities it serves.
Bank of Cherokee County has operated branches in Hulbert, Park Hill and Tahlequah for many years. As the institution transitions to Local Bank, additional locations will open under the new name in Sallisaw and Grove. Also on Wednesday, a groundbreaking was held for a new, modern branch to replace the current bank in Hulbert. Local Bank also added a community and corporate events center in Park Hill last year.
Banking services will not be interrupted by the name change. Customers may use their current debit cards and checks carrying the Bank of Cherokee County name and logo, and auto drafts to and from customer accounts will not be affected. The bank’s new website is www.localbank.com.
Local Bank was established in Hulbert just before statehood in 1907. Its founders were a group of prominent Cherokee Nation citizens, including U.S. Congressman W.W. Hastings.
