Banks ask customers to discuss loan options, deferments

COVID-19 has fueled unemployment and financial uncertainty in unprecedented levels, according to Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reports. The circumstances place an especially intense strain on those with monthly auto loan, home loan or mortgage payments, such as construction worker Ray Braggs.
"Things have kind of died down, and there's just not as much work available, but bills are still due," Braggs said. "I've still got $250 a month to pay on my car whether I have work or not."
Some banks, however, hope to work with their customers to move, defer, or waive late fees on loan payments to keep people afloat. BancFirst's website describes payment deferrals for those who have been impacted by the pandemic, for example.
"During this time of great uncertainty, one thing is for certain — we are united in a common goal of assisting our customers impacted by the COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Understanding that each customer situation may look different, we try our best to offer tailored and personalized solutions," said Armstrong Bank President Ryan Quidley. "Throughout the last few weeks, we have asked our customers to please reach out to us directly with any financial concerns, and Armstrong Bank is committed to doing everything we can to serve their financial needs with the best service around."
Braggs said any assistance he could get would be absolutely welcome — unemployment has helped, he said, but it's still less money than he's used to having.
"People think $600 a week is a lot, but when you've got a family to feed and these bills to pay, it tends to disappear pretty quickly," Braggs said. "Anything they can do to lift a little of that off of me right now, I'm grateful for."
Firstar Community Bank took a "proactive" approach to customers like Braggs, reaching out early on in the pandemic to discuss potential assistance, said President Randy Menie.
“Firstar Bank has deep, longstanding relationships with our customers. In many instances they are like family to us," Menie said. "We’ve continued to be in close contact as the situation has evolved. We encourage customers who may be struggling due to the impact of COVID-19 to call us so we can discuss options available to them."
Braggs said he hasn't yet reached out to his loan provider to discuss potential deferments, but he may have to soon — alongside many of his family and friends.
"This is going to hurt people for a long time, I think," he said. "People have got a rough road ahead of them, and these banks and loan providers need to be there for us in times like this."
