Tellers wear medical face masks and gloves while helping drive-thru customers at American Bank of Oklahoma's Chandler Road branch.
It's one way the bank is guarding against spread of COVID-19, said David Jones, American Bank executive vice president and community bank president for Muskogee.
"We are taking this very seriously, as everyone should be," Jones said. "Our customers have been excellent. They realize, for their protection and for our employees' protection, it's best to go through the drive-thru."
Area banks and credit unions are closing their lobbies to everyday business and sending customers to drive-thrus or online.
Firstar Bank Community Bank President Randy Menie said the bank "has a solid business continuity plan in place."
"Our drive-ins remain open, however, our bank lobbies are temporarily closed," Menie said. "We encourage customers to utilize our online banking, phone banking or mobile app. We are fortunate to have technology that allows a portion of our staff to work remotely to minimize the potential spread of illness while continuing to service customers.“
Jones said the bank will see some customers inside by appointment.
"They're calling, and we meet them at the door, take them to the offices," he said. "Some of the lending customers, or if someone wants to open a new account, but it's on a limited basis.
Even with appointments, the bank takes precautions, Jones said.
"We have some forms we give them concerning coronavirus," he said. "We also ask if they've had any illnesses lately, if they've been out of the country, if they've been out of the state. We have a regular list of questions we ask them when they sign in. Then we sign them in so they will know when they were here."
After the visit, bank workers re-sanitize everything customers touched, he said.
"We have gloves and masks for everyone," he said. "Some of them are wearing gloves and masks now."
Muskogee Federal Credit Union also limits inside banking to appointments only, said President and CEO Sue McBride.
“We're using a 1-1 ratio. We don't want people hanging out in the lobby,” she said, adding that customers are encouraged to use drive-thru, mobile banking and online banking.
Mabrey Bank Muskogee Market President David White said drive-thrus are open regular hours.
Customers are encouraged to do business online or through their Mabrey Bank app.
"For our business customers, if you have experienced hardship due to COVID-19, please reach out to your banker to discuss what options are available," White said.
Jones said consumer loan customers with COVID-19 related problems can have their payments deferred for 90 days with no interest.
"They just have to fill out a form. They have to commit that the reason they can't make the payments is because of the coronavirus," Jones said.
McBride said the credit union has programs to help customers through coronavirus-related economic problems.
"We know a lot are hurting," McBride said. "We offer loans, if some people are having difficulty we have a program called Skip a Payment, which we allow them to do that with consumer loans and Visa credit card we offer, we just try to help any way we can."
