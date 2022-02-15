People interested in painting a banner for the 2022 Muskogee Azalea Festival may pick one up from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Girl Scout House, located near the corner of L and Dorchester at Spaulding Park.
Un-primed banners are free. Banners that have been taped and primed are $10 with proceeds going to the Muskogee Art Guild, said Guild President Becky Lucht.
This year's theme is people and places related to Muskogee's 150th anniversary. The banners will be displayed along Broadway, Okmulgee Avenue and Honor Heights Drive through April.
Banners are to be returned no later than March 25 to the Muskogee Parks and Recreation office, 837 E. Okmulgee Ave.
