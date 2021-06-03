The Baptist Free Health Clinic will be reopen from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at 205 Houston St.
No appointment is needed.
Michael Courtni Scott, Jr., 49, left us May 24, 2021. Visitation Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM and Hour of Remembrance Saturday, 4:00 PM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
age 64, died June 1, 2021. Services 1:00 pm Friday at White Chapel Church in Gore. Viewing 10 - 7 Thursday at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore. Arrangements under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
Caren Annette Deckard, 63, left us May 29, 2021. Service of Remembrance, Saturday, 2:00 PM, The Chapel of Peace, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Okmulgee. Honoring her request, no public visitation. biglowfunerals.com
