Bar Association announces OBA Law Day writing, art contest

While this year has been filled with unique challenges and changes, Oklahoma Bar Association is keeping its tradition in celebrating the 45th annual Law Day by holding an art and writing contest for all Oklahoma students.
This fun, educational contest is designed to stimulate discussion and understanding of the law among young Oklahomans. The theme for this year’s contest is “Advancing the Rule of Law Now,” which was selected to remind us that we the people share the responsibility to promote the rule of law, defend liberty and pursue justice.
Coloring sheets for pre-k and kindergarteners and writing and art prompts for first through 12th graders are available at www.okbar.org/lawday. Winners will receive awards and cash prizes, and all participants will receive a certificate. Winning entries will be published in the Oklahoma Bar Journal and posted to the OBA website. Entries are due Jan. 15, to P.O. Box 53036, Oklahoma City, OK 73152.
Law Day, a nationwide event designated by the U.S. Congress in 1958, is celebrated each year to raise public awareness of American law. The idea for Law Day was conceived by the late Hicks Epton, a Wewoka attorney and OBA past president.
More information about Law Day is available on the OBA website at www.okbar.org/LawDay.
The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma's legal community.
