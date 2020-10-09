After a six-month delay, the Bare Bones International Film Festival will bring dozens of movies to Muskogee, Monday through Oct. 17.
The 21st annual Festival had originally been scheduled for April, but was canceled out of concern for the novel coronavirus. The rescheduled festival will have social distance guidelines and require masks at its venues, said festival founder and executive director ShIronButterfly Ray.
"Muskogee is trying to stay safe, but still trying to keep our culture happening," Ray said.
Most of the movies will be shown at the Roxy Theater with free admission, Ray said.
"We will accept donations, but we're not charging for tickets," she said.
The festival begins at 6 p.m. Monday with an Indigenous People's Day film festival.
Ray said most films were made by Native people.
Cherokee Nation citizen Cade Thomas will present the evening's feature, "Ribbon," about his brother and sister adapting to corporate America, Ray said.
"He's also one of our youngest filmmakers," Ray said. "And he's nominated for the Indie Auteur of the Year. He wore many hats, which is the Bare Bones way."
Thomas attended one of the Bare Bones summer film camps years ago, she said.
"So it just shows you that people are listening and participating and really catching on to what we've been learning all along," Ray said.
Other films set for Monday include "Spirit of Wood," Minisa Crumbo Halsey's documentary about her father, artist Woody Crumbo.
International films will be shown Tuesday.
"We have people from New Zealand, United Kingdom, Japan," Ray said. "We're having them send video of their acceptance or greetings."
Student filmmakers will be featured on Wednesday.
Bare Bones moves to Three Rivers Museum at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a Bass and Belle Wild West Fest.
"We will have some pretty unique films and documentaries," Ray said. "We're going to dress up western and really whoop it up."
Oct. 16 draws attention to domestic violence.
"We will spotlight what Muskogee is doing to break the cycle," she said. "We are participating with WISH —Women In Safe Home — through their Walk in Their Shoes."
This year, Bare Bones will salute the work of Muskogee's Soroptimist club.
Feature films ready for distribution will be shown Oct. 17 at the Roxy. Short films will be shown at Muskogee Civic Center.
Other Bare Bones events will go online, Ray said.
"Most of the filmmakers who would have been doing panels, talking and discussing, I'm getting them to do it ahead with their crews in their environment and send it," she said. "We'll do that kind of thing online."
If you go
WHAT: BareBones International Film Festival.
WHEN: Monday through Oct. 18.
WHERE: Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
SCHEDULE
• Monday — Indigenous Peoples Film Festival, 6 p.m.
• Tuesday — World Cinema Day, noon.
• Wednesday — Student Youth Focus Day, 3 p.m.
• Thursday — Short Subjects, noon.
• Friday — Feature films, 12:30 p.m.; Domestic Violence Awareness Film Festival, 5 p.m.
• Saturday — Feature films, 10:30 a.m.; Short comedies and closing features, 6:30 p.m.; Short Attention Span Theater, noon to 8 p.m. Muskogee Civic Center.
If you go
WHAT: Bass and Belle Wild West Fest.
WHEN: 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St.
