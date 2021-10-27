September shipping activity at the Port of Muskogee outpaced totals recorded a year ago across the board, but 2020 tallies were somewhat lower than previous years due to pandemic-related economic slowdown.
Josh Taylor, terminal manager Oakley's Port 33, said shipping along the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System continues to experience the impact of Hurricane Ida. The hurricane made landfall Aug. 29 — the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina — near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 150 mph.
"Hurricane Ida still has things turned upside down," Taylor said. "Barge rates are still high, fertilizer is at an all-time high ..., so barge lines are trying to get all the fertilizer up to St. Louis and on north before the river shuts down because of the freeze."
Taylor said there are barge fleets in New Orleans that continue to experience problems as a result of damage to about 1,000 barges as a result of Hurricane Ida. He also said higher costs for natural gas "have skyrocketed everything, so with the barge industry ..., everybody's already looking for 2022."
Port Director Kimbra Scott still found some bright spots in the numbers released Tuesday by Muskogee City-County Port Authority.
"Our port is open, and barge, rail and truck tonnage is up from what it was this time last year," Scott said. "Oakley's continues to work their magic and looks for ways to diversify — we had a great conversation with an existing industry regarding the possible movement of raw material in the future — very promising."
The Port of of Muskogee reported barge tonnage in September at 32,489 tons, a 10.33% increase from the 29,132 tons reported during the same period in 2020. Data show barge tonnage for the first nine months of the year totaled 390,620 tons, exceeding the year-to-date total of 340,481 tons recorded during the first three quarters of 2020 by 12.84%, or 50,139 tons.
Imported goods shipped by barge in July consisted of clay, steel coils, nepheline syenite and fertilizer, which arrived on 18 barges. July exports consisted of calcine coke, Chemours coke and scrap pipe, which left the port on four barges.
September rail tonnage totaled 17,460 tons, a 51.21% — or 8,941-ton — increase from the 8,519 tons shipped during the same period a year ago. Year-to-date rail shipments totaled 120,976 tons, down 23.86% from the 149,838 tons reported during the first nine months of 2020.
Imported commodities arriving in September by rail consisted primarily of coke, steel coils, steel, asphalt and cane molasses, which arrived along with 11 other commodities on 184.5 cars. Rail exports, which left the port on four cars, consisted entirely of pipe.
September truck cargo tracked at the Port of Muskogee totaled 83,828 tons, bringing the year-to- date total to 727,848 tons. Imported commodities that arrived by truck consisted primarily of asphalt, steel and steel coils, which arrived along with 14 other commodities on trailers pulled by 416 trucks.
Commodities exported by truck in September consisted primarily of steel coils, clay, asphalt, nepheline syenite and steel. Those goods and 10 other commodities left the Port of Muskogee on trailers pulled by 4,465 trucks.
