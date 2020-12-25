Barge tonnage up at port

Barge traffic at the Port of Muskogee was buoyed in November largely by shipments imported by Dal-Tile in support of local production.
Port Director Scott Robinson said barge tonnage was up from last year's totals but acknowledged the unfair comparison due to the impact of near historic flooding in 2019. He said any "fair comparison" must be made with an average of the two or three years before the flooding that shut down stretches of McClellan-Kerr Arkanas River Navigation System for more than three months.
"I don't I don't see a whole lot of improvement in the near term," Robinson said, citing the impact of the pandemic and energy prices on local manufacturing. "But we're looking at some longer term projects that could improve that."
Imported and exported goods shipped by barge in November totaled 35,725 tons, which represents an increase of 19.10% — or 6,824 tons — from the 28,901 tons shipped during the same month in 2019. A year-to-date total of 401,981 tons was up 31.17% from the 276,666 tons shipped during the first 11 months of 2019.
November barge cargo consisted of imported commodities that included nepheline syenite, clay, steel coils, fertilizer, cane molasses and Argentine coke, which arrived on 23 barges. The only exported commodities were pipe and steel coils, which left the port of two barges.
Robinson said rail tonnage has been hit the hardest hit by low oil and gas prices.
"Vallourec and Paragon are two of our largest shippers, and they have not seen a lot of activity and probably won't until we see a better environment for oil and gas," Robinson said. "I'm predicting — even though prices are improving — it looks like we're still third or fourth quarter of 2021 before there will be any expectation of real change."
Robinson said oil and gas prices not only must improve, "you have to sustain them before companies will go back to prior levels of investment." Until that happens, he said rail tonnage could remain lower than past years.
Rail tonnage totaled 5,745 tons in November, a 164.29% — or 9,438 ton — decrease from the 15,183 tons shipped during the same period a year ago. Year-to-date rail cargo totaled 161,611 tons, down 40.14% from the 226,485 tons reported during the first 11 months of 2019.
Imported commodities that arrived in November by rail consisted primarily of steel and asphalt, which arrived along with 11 other commodities on 49 railcars. Pipe was the only commodity shipped from the Port of Muskogee this past month, with 1,265 tons leaving on 13 railcars.
November truck cargo tracked at the Port of Muskogee totaled 69,407 tons, up 15.71%, or 10,907 tons, from the 58,500 tons shipped by truck in November 2019. Year-to-date truck tonnage totaled 708,156 tons, up 0.47%, or 3,323 tons, from the 704,833 tons shipped by truck during the first 11 months of 2019.
Commodities imported by truck consisted primarily of pipe, asphalt and steel, which arrived along with eight other commodities on trailers pulled by 492 trucks. Exported commodities primarily included steel coils, clay, nepheline syenite, asphalt and feldspar, which left the port along with 13 other commodities on trailers pulled by 2,981 trucks.
Robinson said while barge and rail tonnage in 2020 has lagged prior years, the port's financials have remained above water despite major outlays in response to flood damage. Work has begun on rail infrastructure improvements funded by a federal transportation grant, and the selection process has begun for an engineering firm on a flood-protection project being funded by another federal grant.
"We're still holding our own from a financial standpoint," Robinson said. "And it's exciting to be starting all of this work and looking ahead."
