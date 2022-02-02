Barge, truck tonnage up at the port

Shipping activity in December at the Port of Muskogee was buoyed by barge tonnage, which outpaced totals recorded for the same period a year ago and for the year.
Statistics released by Muskogee City-County Port Authority show barge and truck tonnage totals in 2021 outpaced those recorded the previous year. Rail tonnage for the year was the lowest recorded at the Port of since at least 2012.
Port Director Kimbra Scott said efforts to establish new partnerships and expand those already in place are ongoing. Those efforts have included evaluating other commodities that can be routed through the Port of Muskogee.
Imported and exported goods shipped by barge in December totaled 59,200 tons, a 9.1% — or 5,387-ton — increase from the 53,813 tons shipped during the same month in 2020. Barge tonnage totaling 539,402 tons in 2021 exceeded the total of 455,794 tons recorded a year earlier by 15.5%.
December barge cargo consisted of imported commodities that primarily included steel coils, clay, nepheline syenite, fertilizer and can molasses, which arrived along with two other commodities on 35 barges. The only commodity exported by barge in December was Chemour coke, which was exported on four barges.
December rail tonnage totaled 20,176 tons, an 18.9% — or 3,813-ton — decrease from the 23,989 tons shipped during the same period in 2020. Rail cargo for the year totaled 173,673 tons, down 6.87% from the 185,600 tons reported in 2020.
Imported commodities that arrived in December by rail consisted primarily of Chemour coke, cane molasses, steel coils, steel and asphalt, which arrived at the port along with 11 other commodities on 195 cars. Exports included pipe and petroleum coke, all of which left the port on 19 rail cars.
Truck cargo tracked in December totaled 91,852 tons, bringing the year-to-date total for 2021 to 938,832 tons. December truck tonnage was down 2.92%, or 2,684 tons, from the same period in 2020, but overall it was up for the year 14.5%, or 136,140 tons.
