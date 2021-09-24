Basic Training Entrepreneur Workshop planned

STILLWATER – As the end of the year approaches, faculty and staff at the Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center continue to offer diverse events at the facility. From food processing professionals to entry level entrepreneurs and beginner bakers, FAPC is proud to offer an opportunity for growth to everyone.
The educational programs, training and seminars offered by FAPC faculty and staff keep food processors and entrepreneurs on the forefront of cutting-edge value-added processing and technology.
“FAPC has multiple food safety experts that help Oklahoma’s food manufacturing industry by offering hands-on exercises and examples,” said Andrea Graves, business planning and marketing specialist. “FAPC provides resources and experts to help answer questions by navigating the industry with detailed instruction.”
Ravi Jadeja, food safety specialist, is set to instruct the Internal Auditor Course on Oct. 6. This hands-on course provides an individualized experience designed for internal auditors and food industry professionals.
“A robust internal audit program is a critical component of any food safety and product quality,” Jadeja said. “This detailed system determines if a company is operating effectively and brings to light areas that need improvement.”
The one-day learning experience will teach food industry stakeholders how to conduct internal audits within different facilities against GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative) benchmark audit programs.
The Basic Training Entrepreneur Workshop is set to take place Oct. 21. This experience allows participants to explore options and opportunities to start a food business. Attendees will learn how to address issues including business planning and market identification.
The Basic Training Workshop is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn about food processing regulations directly from experienced guest speakers.
“This workshop is designed to provide an opportunity for participants to network with like-minded people starting out in the industry,” Graves said. “This is a chance to learn about a lot of the resources and technical assistance available at FAPC, such as process scale up and product evaluation.”
Renee Albers-Nelson, milling and baking specialist, is set to instruct a holiday edition of Playing in the Dough on Nov. 2. This small class provides hands-on experience in a pilot food processing plant. Participants will have the chance to develop their technique as they learn to make traditional and holiday bread.
“I enjoy taking the mystery and intimidation out of making bread at home,” said Albers-Nelson. “Hopefully, we will make some bread in holiday-themed shapes and discuss pie crust making.”
FAPC recognizes individuals who complete a significant number of trainings at FAPC. The FAPC Food Safety Professional certification supports continuous learning.
Xin Mei Teng, an undergraduate lab assistant at FAPC and recent Food Safety Professional, said the training opportunities offered at FAPC provide real-world examples which trigger her critical thinking skills.
“I would highly encourage others to take advantage of the resources offered at FAPC,” she said. “It is because FAPC not only provides trainings and services, but FAPC recognizes individuals who complete a significant number of food safety trainings offered by FAPC with the Food Safety Professional Certification.”
For more information about FAPC workshops, training and events or registration payment, contact the workshop coordinator, Karen Smith, at (405) 744-6277. View the calendar to learn more about upcoming events at FAPC.
In keeping with recently updated CDC guidance, Oklahoma State University expects the use of masks indoors in public, especially in situations in which social distancing is not possible and for activities with close contact with others.
FAPC, a part of OSU’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, helps to discover, develop and deliver technical and business information that will stimulate and support the growth of value-added food and agricultural products and processing in Oklahoma.
