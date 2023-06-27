Territorial deputy Rufus Cannon stepped onto a tour bus Saturday to talk about Muskogee’s wild days before statehood.
“We weren’t hell’s half acre, but we were bad enough,” said Cannon, who was portrayed by Oscar Ray. “If you stepped off this bus and you started counting the bodies between here and where the train stopped, you’d be stepping gingerly around a lot of little drawings. That’s how many were killed.”
Cannon and other historic Muskogee notables, portrayed by reenactors, shared their stories during an interactive bus tour that was part of the Bass Reeves Western History Conference.
Ray, who is Cannon’s great-grandson, also talked about the six-gun that outlaws and lawmen used.
“The reason it became such a big deal to so many people after the Civil War is that they were cavalry,” he said. “Those were people we were up against. People who could shoot and ride with reins in their teeth and guns in their two hands. If they had been lawmen, they’d have been outstanding lawmen, but they were desperadoes.”
However, Ray said, “it was cheaper to capture them than to kill them.”
“If we killed them, we actually had to bury them and pay to bury them,” he said.
Author and historian Jonita Mullins, the tour guide, said there were a lot of shootouts in Muskogee’s early days.
“We were considered the wildest town in the west for a while,” Mullins said. “We have a corner on Main Street we referred to as Dead Man’s Corner, and it’s supposed to be haunted, and the reason is, is that was where the shootouts took place.”
Conference-goers Eugene and Ruthy Harris of Tulsa said the tour brought history to life.
Eugene Harris said he had always wanted to come to the Bass Reeves conference.
“I’ve known about Bass Reeves for a while, and this kind of brought it to life, made it real,” Harris said.
Retired insurance agent Larry Hoffman portrayed Dr. Leo Bennett on the tour.
“He was a real live dentist who moved up here from Eufaula and bought the newspaper before it burned down and became the Phoenix,” Hoffman said. “He also had a job as an Indian agent and U.S. Marshal. He made enough money to start up First National Bank, which is here today.”
Hoffman said Shiron Ray, the conference coordinator, contacted him several years ago about taking part in the conference.
“But all these years in management, and all the things I had been volunteering for, it wasn’t that difficult,” he said.
Omar Reed portrayed Bass Reeves. Others on the tour included Creek Lighthorseman Wiley McIntosh (Luchen Warrior), Carolyn Foreman (Camille Sain) and Malinda Ragsdale (Valerie Ragsdale Aldridge).
The bus tour was interrupted by a mock coach robbery and gunfight, conducted by the reenactment group Indian Territory Pistoliers near the Arrowhead Mall parking lot.
“Lucky Jim” Kirkpatrick carried a shotgun onto the tour bus and demanded people’s money. Obtaining nothing, the outlaw stepped down and got involved in a mock gunfight.
After the bus left, a Muskogee Police officer drove up to see what was going on and was told the gunfight involved blank shots and nobody was hurt.
The Pistoliers conducted another gunfight by Three Rivers Museum at high noon Saturday. Police were previously notified.
Conference-goers also heard a variety of speakers, including historian Art T. Burton, author of “Black Gun, Silver Star: The Life, and Legend of Frontier Marshal Bass Reeves.”
Participants toured Honey Springs Civil War Battlefield on Friday.
Oscar Ray said a crew from “CBS This Morning” filmed the tour and other parts of the conference for a segment that is to run in November.
Robert Platner, who portrays Doc in the Pistoliers, said the conference covers “a part of history that’s dying out.”
“The youth of today have no idea of what happened in 1900 or 1880,” Platner said. “This is one way to show them what happened, and to keep it alive.”
