Battle of Honey Springs reenactment scheduled

CHECOTAH — Honey Springs Battlefield's biennial reenactment of the Civil War Battle of Honey Springs will take place at Honey Springs Battlefield near Checotah on Nov. 6-7.
The weekend starts early with Education Day on Nov. 5. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, students from schools across the state, as well as the general public, will have the opportunity to explore numerous education stations teaching topics related to the Civil War in Indian Territory and the battle itself. Living historians will demonstrate various military drills, cooking techniques and other everyday activities for soldiers. There also will be numerous sutlers selling 19th-century reproduction military equipment, clothing, books and souvenirs. Food vendors also will be on-site. Education Day is free to the public.
On Nov. 6, and 7, camps will open to the public at 10 a.m. The Battle of Honey Springs reenactment will take place at 1 p.m. each day. There also will be special presenters both days leading up to the battle reenactments. The cost for Saturday and Sunday will be $10 for adults. Children ages 12 and under are free.
The Battle of Honey Springs reenactment shows the largest of approximately 107 documented Civil War military engagements in present-day Oklahoma. The engagement took place on July 17, 1863, just two weeks after the famous Battles of Gettysburg and Vicksburg. Approximately 9,000 Union and Confederate troops, mostly American Indians and African Americans, were involved in the Battle of Honey Springs. Of those, approximately 200 total casualties were suffered. After a decisive Union victory, Confederates lost control of Indian Territory north of the Arkansas River. The Union victory also ensured federal control of Fort Gibson in Indian Territory and Fort Smith in Arkansas.
For more information regarding the reenactment and Honey Springs Battlefield, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call (918) 473-5572. Honey Springs Battlefield is located east of U.S. 69 between Oktaha and Rentiesville. The Visitor Center is located on a hill in close proximity to the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville. Take the second left after reaching the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame Museum (driving from the west).
Honey Springs Battlefield is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.