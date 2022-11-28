Bazaar benefits veterans' services

Shirley Hackworth, right, member of the American Legion Post 20 Auxiliary, points out some homemade Christmas trees to Ruth Settlemyre during the Auxiliary's Home for the Holidays Shopping Bazaar. 

 CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Dozens visited the Home for the Holidays Shopping Bazaar, held Saturday at Fort Gibson's Loft on Lee Street. This is the fourth year the American Legion Post 20 Auxiliary has held the bazaar, which raises money for veterans' services, such as food baskets and gifts.

