Dozens visited the Home for the Holidays Shopping Bazaar, held Saturday at Fort Gibson's Loft on Lee Street. This is the fourth year the American Legion Post 20 Auxiliary has held the bazaar, which raises money for veterans' services, such as food baskets and gifts.
Bazaar benefits veterans' services
