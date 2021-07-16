Fort Gibson resident Tina Marie Cox is organizing a BBQ fundraiser this Sunday to help her hospitalized friend, Brandi Lee. All proceeds will go to paying toward supporting the Lee family.
Lee, a wife and mother of three children, is in intensive care from diabetic complications from Type 2 diabetes, leading to a leg amputation and severe kidney complications. She is also covering from a recent heart surgery.
Cox, friend of the family, organized the fundraiser and will also be the one manning the grill. Foodstuffs and other supplies have been donated by the community.
Cox met Brandi and her husband Mario while working at the Fort Gibson Harps Food Stores. Though Cox no longer works at that Harps location, she has remained close to the Lee family and wants to help them through this tough time.
“I had the same surgery (that Brandi did).The day before her heart surgery, we talked a lot, and I’m a very blunt person, and she knew I would not sugar coat,” Cox said. “And her question to me was, ‘What if i don't make it?’
"And I said, ‘You’ll make it, but if you don’t, people love you, and your family will be taken care of.'”
Being a widow herself, Cox recognizes the financial toll taken when a family transitions from two working parents to one.
“I really understand what this is about and how important it is," Cox said. "Those bills keep coming — I promised that her family would be taken care of.”
Lee’s sister, Delysa Maxwell, said the additional funds would help out the family tremendously.
“My brother-in-law is having to miss work," she said. "He’s the only one working and providing for the family, and he’s having to miss work to come up here because things don’t go the way we plan them to.”
The owner of Big Papa’s Okie Toke has agreed to host the event outside the store and will supply a dunk-tank. Several of Brandi’s children will be helping with the event.
“Everything everyone’s done is so appreciated," Maxwell said. "All the prayers and anything that they did for her.”
---------IF YOU GO---------
WHAT: BBQ Fundraiser.
WHO: All ages encouraged to attend.
WHEN: Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Outside Big Papa's Okie Toke, 4100 S. 32nd St.
PRICES:
Hotdog plate (chili hotdog, dill pickle spear, cookie, chips, bottle of water or soft drink), $6
Frito chili pie, $6
Single hotdog, $1
Donation jar also available.
INFORMATION: (469) 236-3783.
