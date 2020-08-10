TULSA – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK) and RespirCare, a leading health care provider treating respiratory illnesses, are working together to offer access to same-day care to patients including BCBSOK members with respiratory illnesses in Tulsa and the surrounding areas.
BCBSOK members in Blue Traditional, Blue Choice PPO, Blue Preferred, Blue Advantage PPO, and Medicare Advantage PPO plans have access to RespirCare at in-network benefit levels. Members who see an in-network health care professional can get the most out of their benefit plan.
“Our partnership with RespirCare is a valuable resource for our Tulsa-area members. Last year more than 2,200 members in the Tulsa area were reported to have visited an urgent care facility or office visit with conditions related to respiratory illnesses,” said Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D., president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma. “It’s important to us that our members have access to the right care at the right place with the lowest out-of-pocket cost for them.”
In addition to treating a wide spectrum of respiratory illnesses, RespirCare provides innovative Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapy to patients in its Tulsa clinic, ultimately reducing emergency department and hospital visits. This can improve patients’ ability to effectively manage COPD symptoms.
RespirCare opened its Tulsa clinic in May 2019. Licensed medical professionals treat common to complex respiratory illnesses, providing convenient access to high-quality and cost-effective health care. RespirCare serves the Tulsa area and treats common to complex ailments and performs a variety of medical procedures
RespirCare services are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. RespirCare is in the South Riverside area of Tulsa.
